Nokia G11 Plus With 50MP Dual Cameras, Unisoc T606 SoC Goes Official; India Launch Soon

Nokia G11 Plus smartphone has been officially announced. The device has arrived as a budget offering with an attractive design, dual rear cameras, a waterdrop-notch, and a beefy battery. The Nokia G11 Plus has arrived as the successor to the Nokia G11 , which was launched a few months ago. The handset hasn't brought a lot of upgrades as compared to its predecessor.

Nokia G11 Plus Sports A 6.5-Inch 90Hz Display, Unisoc SoC

The Nokia G11 Plus features a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The handset has almost non-existent bezels on the sides and top, but there's a tad thick bottom bezel. At the rear, the device has a fingerprint sensor, a pill-shaped camera module, Nokia branding, and a speaker grill towards the bottom left. The handset boots Android 12 and will be getting two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Nokia G11 Plus is equipped with a 6.5-inch display, which offers a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the handset offers the octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, which provides a maximum speed of 1.6GHz and is paired with the Mali G57 MP1 GPU. There's 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage onboard, which can be further increased up to 512GB by inserting a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Nokia G11 Plus provides a 50MP primary camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device is offered with an 8MP shooter. For security, there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support keeps the device running.

Nokia G11 Plus Price, Color Variants

The Nokia G11 Plus will be offered in Lake Blue and Charcoal Gray color variants. The phone's pricing hasn't been officially announced at the moment. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 12,000. The device will be released in the global markets in the near future. The handset will also be released in the Indian market soon.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles