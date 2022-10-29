Nokia Jumps On 5G Bandwagon With G60 5G Smartphone; India Launch Expected Soon

It looks like the launch of the Nokia G60 5G in India is approaching soon as the smartphone has been listed on the official Nokia India website. Notably, the listing sheds light on the complete specifications of the smartphone except for its pricing and availability details. The device was unveiled at the IFA 2022 alongside the Nokia X30 5G. The Nokia G60 5G will be Nokia's first-ever 5G phone in the country.

The listing appeared soon after the announcement of a partnership between Nokia and Reliance Jio for 5G deployment. Here's how much the Nokia smartphone might cost in the country and the competition it could face.

Nokia G60 5G Specifications

Given that the smartphone has been unveiled back in early September, its specifications are already known. Going by the same, the Nokia G60 5G bestows a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1800 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The device features the Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well.

The Nokia G60 5G is an Android Enterprise-recommended device and it comes pre-loaded with Android 12 OS. The official listing confirms that there will be three years of OS upgrade support and three years of monthly security updates.

Advertisement

It draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the Nokia smartphone with support for 20W fast charging. It is claimed that this battery will provide up to two days of battery life to the smartphone.

For imaging, the Nokia G60 5G bestows a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor alongside LED flash. Other goodies of the Nokia G60 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, dual-SIM with e-SIM support, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other goodies include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP52-rated chassis.

Expected Price in India and Competition

The Nokia G60 5G was unveiled in Europe for €320 (approx. ₹26,000). That said, we can expect the device to be priced at around ₹25,000 in India. However, the company is yet to confirm when it will launch the device in India and its pricing.

When it comes to competition, the Nokia G60 5G is likely to be priced in the same segment as the Moto G82. It uses the same Snapdragon 695 SoC but comes with better specs such as 6GB of RAM, and support for improved fast charging tech. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G also comes with the processor and upgraded specs such as a 64MP camera sensor and 6GB of RAM for a lesser cost.