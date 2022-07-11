Nothing Phone (1) Camera Specs And Samples Out Ahead Of Launch

Nothing, the brainchild of Carl Pei, is geared up to unveil its first-ever smartphone tomorrow, July 12. Already, we have come across several leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming smartphone. Now, Nothing has taken to its official blog post to reveal the key camera specifications of the Phone (1) and its camera samples as well.

Nothing Phone (1) Camera Details

As per the Nothing official blog, the company has highlighted the camera capabilities of the smartphone in various scenarios. The smartphone is seen to capture high-resolution shots in broad daylight, close up scenarios, low light images and indoor shots. The samples taken by the Nothing Phone (1) sbowcases the robust camera performance in various lighting conditions. However, it is common for brands to showcase the best shots when sharing camera samples.

When it comes to the camera department itself, Nothing has revealed that more details regarding the image sensors used by the smartphone. For those who are unaware, the upcoming smartphone is speculated to arrive with a dual-camera setup at the rear. It is tipped to feature a 50MP primary sensor, which is a Sony IMX766 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch.

Also, the official blog has revealed that the Phone (1) could support 10-bit color videos and feature dual OIS and EIS stabilization. Besides these, the smartphone also comes with an ultra-wide-angle lens that comes with a field of view of 114-degree. Other aspects of the Nothing Phone (1) revealed by the company include the night mode and scene detection capabilities.

Nothing Phone (1) Price In India

The new Nothing Phone (1) price in India has been leaked ahead of the launch of this smartphone. Going by the same, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs. 39,999 but cut down to Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. Notably, the leak shared a screenshot of the smartphone from the e-commerce retailer Flipkart.

The teasers suggest the new phone will also have a black color variant but this might cost the same. Presently, we're unsure if this is the highest variant for the new Nothing Phone (1). If there is a lower 6GB RAM variant, it will cost lesser than the leaked price.

