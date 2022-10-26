Nothing Phone (1) Gets NothingOS 1.1.6; Adds Google AR Core, Reliance Jio 5G Support

Nothing Phone (1) users in India can now download and install the NothingOS 1.1.6 update based on Android 12. The latest update brings some much-awaited features such as support for Google AR Core and Jio 5G connectivity support. Several users have taken to Twitter to share that they have received the update, which weighs nearly 62MB.

Notably, the brand has rolled out six firmware updates to the smartphone within three months of its launch. The latest update for the Nothing Phone (1) will still run the September Android security patch. While the phone will get the Android 13 update only in 2023, the beta version of this update will be rolled out by the end of 2022.

Let's take a look at the new features coming to Nothing Phone (1).

Changes and Upgrades Coming to Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) already supports Airtel 5G and now the firmware update will enable the JioTrue5G support as well. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the NothingOS 1.1.6 firmware update will be very useful for users of the phone in cities where Jio has rolled out its 5G services. Given that the telecom operator is expanding its 5G rollout map, this update has come at the right time.

In addition to these, the Nothing Phone (1) NothingOS 1.1.6 update brings a few camera improvements such as sharper video recording. The recording light indicator will be turned on by default post receiving the update. Also, the brand Nothing has optimized the launcher, which will let users get a fluid launcher experience.

The brand has also updated the Flip to Glyph animation and made it more reactive. The update will bring an updated NFC sound effect as well. Check out the official changelog below.

New features

Now supports Google AR Core.

Indian users covered by Reliance JIO can now access 5G.

Camera

Sharper videos with improved stability.

Recording light indicator is now always-on by default.

Improvements

Optimized, more fluid Launcher experience.

More accurate battery status.

Increased maximum brightness when displaying HDR content.

Updated, more reactive Flip to Glyph animation.

Glyph charging light now synced to sound effect.

Updated NFC sound effects.

General bug fixes.

As usual, the update will be rolled out to Nothing Phone (1) users in batches and all users will get the update in the coming days.

Should You Upgrade?

In the past, the smartphone faced issues such as dead pixels as some units were shipped with defective hardware or were damaged during transit. Furthermore, some users complained about the accumulation of dust in the back panel. There was a green tint issue on the screen and the camera also issue. The company started rolling out software updates to resolve these bugs. However, some updates made the device unstable though the company fixed them as well.

That said, if you want to experience the Jio 5G services and the major improvements that the company has rolled out, then you should go ahead and check if the update is ready. If you use a Nothing Phone (1), then you can check if the update is ready by heading to Settings -> About Phone -> Check for updates.