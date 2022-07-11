Nothing Phone (1) India Price Leaked Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Launch; Priced Above Rs. 30K

Nothing Phone (1) launch is set for tomorrow, July 12. Rumors, leaks, and even official teasers have hyped the upcoming smartphone from Nothing. Now, the Nothing Phone (1) price in India has been leaked ahead of the official launch tomorrow. If this leak is true, the new phone will cost more than Rs. 30,000.

Nothing Phone (1) Price In India

The new Nothing Phone (1) price in India has been leaked via a tweet by tipster Rahul Shah. Here, the Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs. 39,999 but cut down to Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The tweet shows a screenshot from Flipkart for the white color model.

The teasers suggest the new phone will also have a black color variant but this might cost the same. Presently, we're unsure if this is the highest variant for the new Nothing Phone (1). If there is a lower 6GB RAM variant, the Nothing Phone (1) will cost lesser than the leaked price.

Nothing Phone (1) Features: What To Expect?

The Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most hyped phones right now. Teasers and posters have given us a sneak peek about the new phone, and what to expect from it. One of the unique features of the upcoming smartphone is the revamped rear panel.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) draws power from the Snapdragon 778+ processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. It's also tipped to include a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. A dual-camera setup at the rear was also teased, which is said to include a 50MP primary lens.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch In India

The leaked screenshot looks authentic as it comes straight from the Flipkart page where the new Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale. Additionally, the leaked price syncs with the previous leaks, suggesting it could cost between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000.

However, it's best to take the price leak with a grain of salt until official confirmation at the launch tomorrow. The Nothing Phone (1) will launch via a virtual event at 11 AM EST (at 8:30 PM Indian time).

