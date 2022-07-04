Nothing will be introducing its first smartphone called the Nothing Phone (1) at an event on July 12 in India. Ahead of the launch, the brand has already revealed a handful of details regarding the handset. So for the interested users, we have compiled all the details we know so far regarding the design and specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) in this post.

Nothing Phone (1) Will Sport A Transparent Back Panel

The Nothing Phone (1) is officially confirmed to come with a transparent back panel. The smartphone will be showing its wireless power coil and other key components at the rear. The handset will be having a unique design, which by the company is called a Glyph Interface. As per the brand, the device will offer unique light patterns on the back, which will show who is calling, notifications, charging status, and more.

The transparent Nothing Phone (1) will be having a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass at both the back and front. There will be over 900 LED lights at the rear that will light up whenever the notifications reach it and they will also be providing support for additional lights for the camera. As of now, it is not clear if the first Nothing smartphone will be offering waterproofing or resistance to dust.

The Nothing Phone (1) is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will have a punch hole on the top left corner of the screen to house the selfie snapper and minimal bezels on all sides. The handset will be utilizing a recycled aluminum mid-frame as well, as per the reports.

Nothing Phone (1) Display, Processor Features

The Noting Phone (1) is rumored to offer a 6.55-inch OLED display, which will be offering a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, we are expecting the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The storage variants will include 128GB and 256GB. Software-wise, the handset will boot Nothing OS that will be based on Android 12.

Nothing Phone (1) Will Offer A Dual Primary Camera Module

The Nothing Phone (1) is tipped to come with a 50MP primary camera, which will have an aperture of f/1.8 and support phase detection autofocus. The main shooter will be accompanied by a 16MP secondary snapper, which will have an aperture of f/2.2. The device will be capable of recording full HD videos at 30 frames per second. The selfie camera will be a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens.

Nothing Phone (1) Connectivity, Battery Specs

According to the reports, the Nothing Phone (1) will be arriving with connectivity features like 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and USB on the go, and the USB Type-C charging port. The smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery, which will be featuring 45W fast charging. The tech will charge the battery to 50 percent in just 30 percent.

Nothing Phone (1) Price, Availability In India

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000 in the Indian market. Similar to the first OnePlus smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) will also be available to buy via an invite-only system, apart from the other markets. We will have more details in a matter of days, so stay tuned to Gizbot for regular updates.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles