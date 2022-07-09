Nothing Phone (1) More Renders Out; Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Tipped, Charger Skipped

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to be officially introduced globally at an event on July 12. Ahead of the launch, the company has already revealed a handful of details of the phone. Some of the images of the device were already leaked. Now, the Nothing Phone (1)'s high quality officially looking renders have surfaced on the interwebs.

Nothing Phone (1) Will Come In Black, White Colors

The Nothing Phone (1)'s official looking renders have been leaked by the popular gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @OnLeaks. The smartphone will at least be coming in White and Black colors with transparent back panels. The renders have revealed the device completely from all the angles. The handset will be having a punch-hole display, a transparent back, and a dual primary camera module on the back.

Nothing Phone (1) More Key Features Revealed

An ongoing giveaway for the Nothing Phone (1) being run on Twitter by Technical Guruji shows a very slim case of the smartphone. This suggests that the device will not be bundled with a charger and the users will have to buy it separately. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the handset will have an ultra-wide angle lens and a macro sensor. The phone is also tipped to have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Nothing Phone (1)'s Previously Leaked Specs, Features

The Nothing Phone (1) will be coming with a 6.55-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be having an ocra-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The phone will come in three RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. Software-wise, the device will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

At the rear, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a 50MP dual-camera module on the back. The details of the selfie shooter are not known at the moment. The connectivity options will include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 or 6 version, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The battery of the smartphone will support both wired and wireless charging technology. The handset is also tipped to support 33W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (1) Pricing Details

The Nothing Phone (1)'s base variant is expected to be priced around Rs. 38,000, while the most high-end variant is tipped to be priced around Rs. 44,000. We will find out more in a few days, so stay tuned to regular updates.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles