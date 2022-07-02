Pre-Ordered Nothing Phone (1)? Then You Might Not Like This

By

Advertisement

Almost everything about the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) is now out to the public, including the fact that the device is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and not the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The company did give a window to pre-order the smartphone in India via Flipkart via an invite-only system.

So many people sold Nothing Phone (1) invites online, as the smartphone was supposed to be only available for those who had an invite code. It now looks like users can pre-order Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart without needing any invite. All they have to do is pay Rs. 2,000 to reserve the Nothing Phone (1).

While this is great news for those who didn't get invite codes, the loyalists might not take this positively. There could be two reasons for this move. One, the company might not have received as many pre-orders as it was expecting or it just wants to give a fair opportunity to everyone.

Are You Getting Nothing Phone (1)?

The Nothing Phone (1) is now confirmed to launch in two color variants with a transparent back panel that showcases the internals of the phone. Similarly, the Nothing Phone (1) also has Glyph lights, powered by 900 LEDs on the back, which is also one of the key highlights of the Nothing Phone (1).

The phone has a dual-camera setup, and an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also has a premium build quality with a metal frame, glass back panel, and a glass front. As per the software, the Nothing Phone (1) will ship with Android 12 OS and is said to receive two major Android updates.

While the availability of the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be limited to Flipkart, the company is also said to be working with Reliance to sell the Nothing Phone (1) in Reliance Digital offline stores across the country. However, for the first few weeks, the smartphone is most likely to be available only on Flipkart.

As per the latest leaks, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is expected to cost around Rs. 38,000 in the European market and might cost around Rs. 35,000 in the Indian market.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Flipkart Poco Days Sale: Discount Offers On Poco X4 Pro 5G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, POCO C31, And More

Nothing Ear (1) Stick Earbuds Leaked Image Reveals Slimmer Case; Launch Expected Soon

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Coming To India Soon; Pricing Officially Confirmed

Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Ear (1) Might Come In A Bundle

Infinix Y1 32-inch Smart TV Priced Under Rs. 11,000 Coming Soon To India

Nothing Phone (1) Confirmed With Snapdragon 778G+ Chipset; Custom Tuned Features Incoming

Nokia T10 Tablet Clears FCC Listing With 5100mAh Battery

Cannot Wait For Nothing Phone (1)? Get Moto Edge 30

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Coming In India On 5th July

Nothing Phone (1) Could Be Priced Around Rs. 30,000 And Won't Bundle A Charger

15 Must-Buy Gadgets To Make Your Home Smart In India

Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nothing Phone (1), Poco F4, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, And More
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Nothing News Smartphones Nothing Phone 1
Published On July 2, 2022
Read more...