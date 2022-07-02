Pre-Ordered Nothing Phone (1)? Then You Might Not Like This

Almost everything about the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) is now out to the public, including the fact that the device is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and not the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The company did give a window to pre-order the smartphone in India via Flipkart via an invite-only system.

So many people sold Nothing Phone (1) invites online, as the smartphone was supposed to be only available for those who had an invite code. It now looks like users can pre-order Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart without needing any invite. All they have to do is pay Rs. 2,000 to reserve the Nothing Phone (1).

While this is great news for those who didn't get invite codes, the loyalists might not take this positively. There could be two reasons for this move. One, the company might not have received as many pre-orders as it was expecting or it just wants to give a fair opportunity to everyone.

Are You Getting Nothing Phone (1)?

The Nothing Phone (1) is now confirmed to launch in two color variants with a transparent back panel that showcases the internals of the phone. Similarly, the Nothing Phone (1) also has Glyph lights, powered by 900 LEDs on the back, which is also one of the key highlights of the Nothing Phone (1).

The phone has a dual-camera setup, and an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also has a premium build quality with a metal frame, glass back panel, and a glass front. As per the software, the Nothing Phone (1) will ship with Android 12 OS and is said to receive two major Android updates.

While the availability of the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be limited to Flipkart, the company is also said to be working with Reliance to sell the Nothing Phone (1) in Reliance Digital offline stores across the country. However, for the first few weeks, the smartphone is most likely to be available only on Flipkart.

As per the latest leaks, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is expected to cost around Rs. 38,000 in the European market and might cost around Rs. 35,000 in the Indian market.

