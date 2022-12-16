Nothing Phone (1) Receives Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Update Based On Android 13: Features Detailed

Nothing has announced the Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta update based on Android 13 OS for its Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. The smartphone came preloaded with the Nothing OS based on Android 12 and will now receive the major Android 13 upgrade, albeit in a beta avatar.

Users who have enrolled for the open beta program of Nothing OS will receive the update in a phased manner. Do note that only selected users will receive this beta update. A wider rollout is expected in 2023 when the Nothing OS 1.5 stable update is ready.

Nothing also released a video highlighting the new features of the Nothing OS 1.5 skin. It gets a new weather app, improved volume control, a Bluetooth pop-up window, faster app loading times, Google's Material You theming engine, a QR code scanner in Quick Settings, live captions, and more. Let's have a look at its complete changelog below.

Nothing OS 1.5 Update: Changelog

New weather app with custom Nothing UI.

Up to 50% increase in app loading speed.

More Material You. More color schemes available for matching third-party apps to wallpaper.

Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.

Privacy upgrades-

Including:Photo picker. Choose which images you want to share with each app.

Notification permissions. Control which apps can send you notifications.

Media permissions. Group the types of media you want to share, e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, and files.

New QR code scanner in Quick Settings.

Clipboard preview: copied text appears on a clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.

