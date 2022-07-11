Nothing Phone (1) Confirmed To Ship With A Transparent Case

The launch of the Nothing Phone (1) is just around the corner. The first smartphone from the tech brand Nothing is confirmed to be a mid-range 5G smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. The device is also confirmed to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual-camera setup at the back.

Considering the leaks and official teasers, the highlight of the Nothing Phone (1) is the transparent back panel with Glyph lighting. While most users tend to put on a case on their smartphone, Nothing will include a transparent case with the Phone (1) that will both protect the device and acts as a window to showcase the design and Glyph lighting.

Nothing Phone (1) Won't Include A Charger In The Box

Again, as mentioned before, the Nothing Phone (1) won't include a charger in the box. However, the device will include a braided USB Type-C cable, similar to the one that comes with the Nothing Ear (1). As of now, it is unclear if the black variant of the Nothing Phone (1) will come with a black charging cable or if it will also include a standard white charging cable.

Nothing Phone (1) Transparent Silicon Case

The Nothing Phone (1) will include a transparent soft silicone TPU case, similar to most entry-level and mid-range smartphones. While the included case might protect the device from scratches, it might not do much when it comes to damage protection. Hence, the company might launch a slightly premium rugged case as an add-on accessory.

The retail package of the Nothing Phone (1) is on the compact side and looks like a thin accessory box. It is said that the company is using recycled and recyclable materials on the packaging of Nothing Phone (1) to make the product environmentally sustainable.

As per the latest leak, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is said to cost Rs. 34,999, which makes it an expensive smartphone, especially when compared to the other devices powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC.

