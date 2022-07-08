Qualcomm Adds Secret Sauce To Snapdragon 778G Plus For Nothing

According to the latest vlog-style video from the company Nothing, the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. The brand has worked closely with Qualcomm to optimize and add some new features that we won't see on other Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC-powered smartphones.

Qualcomm has now confirmed that it has enabled wireless charging on the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC just for Nothing. This reaffirms the fact that the Nothing Phone (1) will not only come with fast wired charging support, but the device will also be capable of wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Nothing Phone (1) Will Have Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

In a TikTok video, the company has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Unlike most budget and mid-tier smartphones, the Nothing Phone (1) will use a more secure Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor rather than an optical fingerprint sensor.

As of now, only a few phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 use an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, as it costs a lot more than an optical fingerprint sensor. Keeping this in mind, the Nothing Phone (1) might cost much more than a typical Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC-powered phone

The Nothing Phone (1) is also confirmed to have a dual-camera setup at the back with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens that also doubles as a macro camera. Considering the capability of the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, the phone should be able to record 4K videos at 30fps.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Details

Nothing Phone (1) will launch in India and select European markets on the 12th of July 2022. The company has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart, and the company has also had a pre-order sale, where, users can reserve the Nothing Phone (1) by paying Rs. 2,000.

The company recently revealed that HDFC credit card users could get a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on the Nothing Phone (1), which will further bring down the price of the device. Looking at the confirmed specs of the device, the Nothing Phone (1) might cost upwards of Rs. 30,000 for the base variant in India.

