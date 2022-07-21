First OTA Update For Nothing Phone (1) Claims To Fix A Lot Of Things

After the official launch, Nothing Phone (1) received its very first software update. As per the change log, the company is trying to fix and optimize a lot of bugs and errors on the Nothing Phone (1). Besides, the update also includes July 2022's security patch, making the phone up-to-date and secure.

Good News For Nothing Phone (1) And Tesla Car Owners

During the launch, the company confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) can be used to control Tesla cars. While the same was not available during the launch, the company has deployed an experimental Tesla control feature, which should allow at least some users to control their Tesla vehicles. Unfortunately, the Tesla cars are not available in India, and this feature is of no use to us.

Nothing is also introducing the NFT gallery widget. On top of that, the search on the Nothing Launcher is now optional. This has been implemented by taking feedback from the beta version of the Nothing Launcher.