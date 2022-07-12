Nothing has finally unveiled its first smartphone called the Nothing Phone (1). The launch event took place in London and was live-streamed on the company's YouTube channels for Indian phone users to watch. The Nothing Phone (1) has arrived as a premium mid-range 5G smartphone with a unique transparent design. So, let's take a look at the design and features of the first Nothing phone.

Nothing Phone (1) Sports A Semi-Transparent Back Panel

One of the biggest highlights of the Nothing Phone (1) is its semi-transparent back panel. The back of the device shows the charging coil and other things. In addition, there are multiple LED lights at the rear around the wireless charging coil, the dual camera module, and the top-left corner. The LED lights of the handset can be configured to show calls from different users with multiple patterns and more.

The Nothing Phone (1) gets plastic innards, buts the whole outer frame is made from recycled aluminum, which makes the device lighter. The brand has highlighted that it has used a flexible OLED flat screen panel. This has allowed offering the same bezel size on the sides and top of the screen, as compared to other Android devices, which have a thicker bottom bezel. There's a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications, Features

Coming to the core specs, the Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED display. The screen has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, HDR10+ content support, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and a massive adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is paired with the Adreno 642L GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 native storage.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter. The secondary sensor is a 50MP Samsung JN1 camera with an aperture of f/2.2. As for the selfies, there's a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with an aperture of f/2.45. The connectivity features of the Nothing Phone (1) include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port.

As for the other features, the Nothing Phone (1) boots Nothing OS out-of-the-box, which is based on Android 12. The company has promised three years of Android updates and four years of Android security upgrades for the smartphone. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device for security. A 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging keeps the handset running.

Nothing Phone (1) Price In India, Availability

The Nothing Phone (1)'s base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at Rs. 31,999 in India. The middle variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of space costs Rs. 35,999. The most high-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 38,999. The handset will be up for grabs in Black and White color variants.

As part of the launch offer, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000 on all the memory variants. The Nothing Power 45W fast charger will be available to the users for Rs. 2,500. Notably, those who pre-order the first Nothing phone will be getting an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 via HDFC bank cards. It will be available on July 21 from Flipkart and the brand's website.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles