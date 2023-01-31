Nothing Phone (2) To Make US Debut In 2023; Carl Pei Confirms

Advertisement

Nothing, a technology startup founded by former OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei, released its first phone, dubbed Nothing Phone (1) in July 2022. The London-based firm is now preparing to launch the successor in late 2023.However, the phone may make its debut in the United States before reaching other markets, including India, according to a report.

Carl Pei Eyes The US As Top Priority For Nothing Phone (2)

In an interview with Inverse, Carl Pei commented that the company has decided to make the US market its "No. 1" priority. This heavily implies that the firm is planning to launch the smartphone in the States first and then roll it out gradually to other global markets, including India.

Pei added that they couldn't enter the US market because they were only in their second year and were busy building teams and products. They can take the plunge now that they've stabilized and the team has grown from 200 people in 2021 to 400.

Nothing Phone (2) To Be A More "Premium" Offering

When asked about the specifics of Nothing Phone (2), Pei stated that the phone will be more premium than its predecessor, but did not elaborate on what "premium" entails. He also stated that the company is making significant progress in the software department as its team has grown and that the ongoing Android 13 beta is "completely made in-house," with the goal of making the software experience "fast and smooth."

Advertisement

Pei hasn't commented on the phone's design, but we're confident that it will retain the iconic transparent design and "Glyph" interface system that made the Phone (1) a standout smartphone and garnered worldwide attention.

Although the phone is expected to be released in late 2023, the exact date is unknown. But Nothing is expected to reveal more information in the coming months.

More MOBILE News

Samsung Galaxy S23 To Opt For Cheaper Storage Tech: Is It A Mistake?

OnePlus Pad Set To Launch On February 7th; What To Expect

Realme 9 4G vs Realme 9i 5G: Specs, Pricing Compared

Android 14 To Prevent Installation Of Outdated Apps; Here’s How It Will Boost Security

WhatsApp to Soon Let Users Share Original-quality Images

OPPO K10 vs Vivo T1 5G: Specs, Pricing Compared

Samsung India Betting Big On 5G Smartphones; Expects 75% sales in 2023

BharOS Mobile OS From IIT Madras-Linked Startup Announced: To Challenge Android OS?

Vivo Crackdown: India Freezes Export of 27,000 Phones Worth $15 Million

Fortnite 21.51 Update: Release Date, New Content & System Requirements

Rainbow Six Mobile Game Goes Live On Google Play, Steps To Pre-Register

This 50,000mAh Power Bank Can Charge Your Smartphones, Cameras & Laptops
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Mobile News Nothing
Published On January 31, 2023
Read more...