Google Could Ensure Older Android Devices Can Stay Online With Valid Root Certificates

Google could be separating a core component in Android. The Root Certificates may become a separate module to ensure old smartphones and devices running an outdated version of the Android operating system can still reliably connect to the internet. Could Google extend the usable life of millions of devices that are not updated to the latest version of the Android OS?

Root Certificate Modules Could Be Updatable Via The Google Play Store?

There are millions of old but still functioning Android devices. While they are operational, many cannot open modern websites due to an expired Root Certificate. Last year, the majority of Android smartphones running Android 7 or older versions couldn't access most of the internet because their Root Certificate had expired.

The way Android is currently built and managed, updates for the Root Certificates are available as part of full system updates only. In other words, this critical component is delivered with a major update only.

Moving forward, Google could make Root Certificates updatable via Google Play Store. The Android OS developer could seed Root Certificate modules via the Google Play Services updates.

By separating this critical component from the core Android OS, Google could significantly extend the usable life of devices. Even though a smartphone may not receive a major Android OS update, it could still receive app updates from the Google Play Store. And just like the apps, the device could also update its Root Certificates.

Google May Separate Root Certificates From Android 14?

There are millions of Android smartphones and devices currently running Android 12 or lower. The stable version of Android 13 is already out. Google is already working on Android 14. Google might not be able to separate the Root Certificates from any of the already released stable versions of the Android OS.

Simply put, Google could separate the Root Certificates from an Android OS version that is being currently developed or plan to do so in a future version. This means Google may make Root Certificates updatable separately only from Android 14 and above. Consequentially, all the existing devices would be able to access modern websites only until their Root Certificates remain valid.