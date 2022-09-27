One UI 5 Beta Now Available for Galaxy A52; Here’s What It Brings

Samsung received a lot of criticism for blatantly copying the lock screen customization feature from iOS 16. While the One UI 5 beta update was limited to the flagship models like the Galaxy S22 series, the company has now thrown a new mid-range device -- the Galaxy A52 into the mix. It makes Galaxy A52 the first non-S series smartphone from Samsung to receive the One UI 5 beta update.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is one of the highest-selling mid-range 5G smartphones from the company, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 5G SoC. Users can now download and install the Android 13 OS-based One UI 5 beta update by signing up to the One UI beta program via the Samsung Members app.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 was launched in India back in March 2022, and the device came with Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 skin on top. The phone was then updated to Android 12-based One UI 4.0, and it is expected to receive the stable Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 update by the end of 2022.

Considering Samsung's statement, Android 13 will be the last major OS update that the Galaxy A52 will receive. However, the smartphone is likely to receive security updates in the next few years. Currently, the Galaxy A52 is retailing at Rs. 24,999, and the device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Should You Install One UI Beta 5 On Galaxy A52?

If you are using the Galaxy A52 as your primary smartphone, then we recommend you avoid installing the beta version of the One UI 5. However, if you are going to test it on a secondary smartphone, you can install the update and check out the latest One UI 5 features beforehand.

