OnePlus 10 Series Gets Jio 5G Support With OxygenOS Update; Will Airtel Follow Suit?

5G network is slowly making its way to several regions in India. Private telcos Airtel and Jio have been head-to-head in competition for the upgraded network. Now, OnePlus has partnered with Reliance Jio for 5G connections. The OnePlus 10 series is among the first phones to get Jio 5G support. Will Airtel also follow suit to partner with OnePlus for the upgraded network?

OnePlus phones getting Jio 5G support right now include the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T. The update is limited to Indian users and is being rolled out in a phased manner. If you have any of the above-mentioned smartphones, keep a lookout for the latest OxygenOS software update.

Jio 5G Comes to OnePlus 10 Series

Jio 5G support for OnePlus phones is one step forward for a wider rollout of the fast network. The upcoming OnePlus update will ensure an improved network, Wi-Fi experience, and screen display quality, and will enhance connection reliability.

Previously, it was reported that Jio will support only three bands for the 5G network. This includes n28, n78, and n258. The OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10 Pro all support these bands. Moreover, other OnePlus phones such as the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus 8 series support these bands.

How to Check For Latest Updates?

As mentioned earlier, you can keep a lookout for the latest OS update on your OnePlus phone. The brand is rolling out an Android 12-based OxygenOS update for users. Here's how you can check for the latest update on your OnePlus phone:

Step 1: Make sure your OnePlus phone is connected to a stable network, preferably Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Open the Settings app on your OnePlus phone > System.

Step 3: Now select System Updates. Here you can see if there's any new update for your device. In case there's no update, one can expect the OS upgrade to arrive in the coming days.

Will Airtel Follow?

Airtel's blog post states that it's working closely with many smartphone brands for a wider 5G rollout in the country. One of the latest updates states that premium and mid-range 5G-supporting smartphones will get Airtel 5G network soon. If you're a OnePlus user with Airtel SIM, you can also expect Airtel 5G networks soon on your device.