OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Massive Rs. 8,000 Discount At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus 10R 5G is currently one of the popular smartphones, offering flagship features at an affordable price. The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering a discount on many gadgets, including the popular OnePlus 10R 5G. So, does this sale make the OnePlus phone the best buy in its segment? Let's find out.

Going into the details, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is offering up to 15 percent sale on the OnePlus 10R 5G. This effectively drops the price from Rs. 38,999 to Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model, giving a discount of Rs. 6,000. What's more, one can pair the Amazon deal with bank offers and get more discounts.

OnePlus 10R at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If you're looking for a premium smartphone experience for Rs. 30,000, the OnePlus 10R can be a good deal at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is now priced at Rs. 32,999. Buyers can get an additional Rs. 2,000 discount when purchased with ICICI Bank credit cards.

If you get the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, you can also get Rs. 500 cashback as an Amazon Pay balance. The OnePlus 10R is also available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs. 37,999 at the ongoing Amazon sale. This model comes with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, making it one of the best buys under Rs. 40K.

No-cost EMI deals and other bank offers are also available. Additionally, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is offering up to Rs. 28,000 discount when you exchange your old phone. Of course, this would depend on the condition of your old phone and other factors.

OnePlus 10R For Rs. 30,000: Best Buy?

The OnePlus 10R flaunts a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED display and draws power from the Dimensity 8100-Max processor. It features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The OnePlus 10R also includes HyperBoost Gaming Engine and 3D Passive Cooling technology for an enhanced gaming experience. One of the key features of the OnePlus 10R is the 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, which is among the few smartphones with this tech in the market.

The Realme GT Neo 3T also comes with 150W fast charging support and is available for Rs. 25,999. Most of the features of the Realme phone and the OnePlus 10R are identical. But the camera capabilities and overall performance of the OnePlus 10R are significantly better, making it a good deal for the asking price.