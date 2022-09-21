OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Amazon Listing Reveals India Pricing; Check Details

A new OnePlus smartphone dubbed OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is in the headlines of late. While it was confirmed that this smartphone will be launched in India on September 22, it is not available for pre-booking on Amazon India. Breaking the surprise, the listing sheds light on the price of the smartphone.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Price in India

As per the listing on Amazon India, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will be available in three storage configurations. The entry-level offering with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM costs Rs. 32,999, the mid-variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM (80W SuperVOOC) costs Rs. 38,999, and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM (150W SuperVOOC) costs Rs. 39,999.

Interested buyers can pre-book the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition for Rs. 999. For now, there is no word on the first sale date of the device though we can expect it to be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale that will debut on September 23. In addition, there will be an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on using an Axis Bank card for the purchase and a free quarterly subscription to Amazon Prime.





OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition: What to Expect?

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is expected to be similar to the OnePlus 10R 5G launched earlier this year. It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be a Dimensity 8100 Max processor along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

The teasers have spilled the beans on the camera arrangement of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Going by the same, the device is likely to sport a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. On the front, we can expect a 16MP lens like the OnePlus 10R 5G.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will arrive in variants based on battery capacities similar to the OnePlus 10R 5G. As per the Amazon listing, one variant will draw the power from a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support while the other variant will use a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.