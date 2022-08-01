OnePlus 10Ts Ten Most Interesting Things You Should Know

While we are still a few days away from the launch of the OnePlus 10T, a successor to the OnePlus 8T, the brand has actually revealed a lot of interesting things about its upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC even before the launch.

Does this smartphone have everything that one expects from a OnePlus smartphone? Is this as good as other "T" series smartphones from OnePlus? Here are some of the most interesting things about the OnePlus 10T, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-based android smartphone.

A New Snapdragon Under The Hood

The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC just like the recently launched iQOO 9T. This one feature makes OnePlus 10T the most powerful smartphone from the company.

Improved Cooling System

To optimize the cooling system on the OnePlus 10T, the company has designed a new vapor chamber system called 3D Cooling System 2.0. This spreads the heat across a large area and improves heat dissipation.

Fastest Charging Smartphone

The OnePlus 10T will be one of the fastest charging smartphones in the world. The device supports 160W fast charging and the device can be fully charged in just 19 minutes despite having a 4,800 mAh battery.

Improved Networking

The OnePlus 10T is a 5G capable smartphone. On top of that, the phone also comes with a 360-degree antenna system and smart link. This is said to improve the network reception on the OnePlus 10T, improving the overall online gaming experience.

Looks Like A Pro

The OnePlus 10T looks just like the OnePlus 10 Pro with a premium glass back design and a triple camera setup on the back. However, there is also a downside to it, which we will discuss in the next point.

Plastic Frame

Although the OnePlus 10T looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro, it is not as premium as the pro variant. The OnePlus 10T comes with a plastic frame, which makes it a bit cheap.

No Alert Slider Either

One more shocker about the OnePlus 10T is that it does not have an alert slider. Although OnePlus offers an alert slider on more affordable smartphones like OnePlus 2T, it is sad to see that OnePlus's performance flagship does not have one.

Most RAM On An OnePlus Smartphone

The OnePlus 10T is the first smartphone from the company to offer a whopping 16GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. As per the company, the OnePlus 10T can keep 30 apps open without any signs of a slowdown.

50MP Primary Camera With OIS

The OnePlus 10T has a 50MP primary sensor (IMX766). Although there is no Hassalblad magic here, the camera should do a good job in daylight and low-light situations.

No Telephoto Lens

It looks like only the Pro variants of OnePlus smartphones will get a telephoto lens as the OnePlus 10T does not have one. Looking at the possible pricing of the device, it should have come with at least a 2x optical telephoto lens if not a periscope zoom lens.

