OnePlus 10T With 150W SuperVOOC, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India

Finally, the latest flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 10T has been unveiled globally. This new smartphone is the latest in the series and it uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, making it the most powerful smartphone in the company's portfolio. There are many other highlights, including a 50MP camera, support for 150W fast charging and more.

OnePlus 10T Price In India

The OnePlus 10T has been launched in two colors - Moonstone Black and Jade Green. It comes in three storage configurations - a base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 49,999, a mid-variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 54,999 and a high-end variant with 16GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 55,999.

The pre-orders are already up via Amazon India, OnePlus India website, official stores and the OnePlus experience stores, Croma stores, Reliance Digital and select partner stores. The 16GB variant is yet to be made available.

OnePlus 10T Specifications

The OnePlus 10T has been launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The hardware aspects include an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with the company's largest and most advanced cooling system offering over 37,000 mm² of total cooling area.

There is a cryo-velocity vapor chamber, which is the largest in any OnePlus device to date. It is claimed to feature 8 dissipation channels, and a redesigned micron-level 3D capillary dissipation structure offering up to twice the dissipation ability.

The smartphone features a glass back with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a ceramic-like finish on the Jade Green variant. On the other hand, the Black variant uses dual AG craft to give a fllickering effect based on the angle at which light falls on it. As rumored earlier, the OnePlus 10T misses the alert slider and features a better antenna signal with 15 separate antennas around the body.

For imaging, the OnePlus smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary lens and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The smartphone is fueled by a 4800mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is touted to charge the device up to 100% in just nine minutes.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles