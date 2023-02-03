OnePlus 11 Price in India Leaked: Here’s How Much It Could Cost

The OnePlus 11 is scheduled to arrive in India on February 7, 2023 at the company's Cloud 11 event. While the specifications of the smartphone have already been leaked ahead of the launch, a tipster has now revealed the India pricing of the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 India Price Tipped

The OnePlus 11 will be available in India in 8GB and 16GB RAM options. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the 16GB RAM model with 256GB storage will be priced at ₹61,999 in India. However, there's no word on the pricing of the 8GB variant.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 is already available in China. The 12GB + 256GB model costs RMB 3,999 (around ₹48,900) and the 16GB + 512GB model costs RMB 4,899 (around ₹59,900) in the Chinese market.

The OnePlus 11 will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus India store when it launches. Yadav states that the early access sale will start on February 11, 2023, while the open sale will commence from February 14, 2023.

OnePlus 11 Specifications

It is rumored that the OnePlus 11 model that will be launched in India will be similar to the Chinese model. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2K. The screen supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

As for the imaging capabilities, the OnePlus 11 features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera configuration. The camera setup comprises a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP front camera for selfies.

When it comes to the processor, the OnePlus 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 13 out of the box. It is reported that the global variants will come with a layer of OxygenOS 13 on top, while the Chinese models feature ColorOS 13.