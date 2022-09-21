OnePlus 11 Pro To Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; Specifications Leaked

Advertisement

OnePlus may be good at churning out "flagship killers", but it's doing a terrible job at keeping its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 Pro, under the wraps. Steve Hemmerstoffer, in association with 91mobiles, has managed to unearth some key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The renders of the device were also leaked recently; months ahead of its launch.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to arrive in early 2023, and will be a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Let's have a look at what it might bring to the table.

OnePlus 11 Pro: Specifications (Rumoured)

If Hemmerstoffer is to be believed, the OnePlus 11 Pro will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which seems similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The report suggests the device will also feature a punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor built on Samsung's 4nm fabrication process. The processor was plagued with overheating, performance throttling, and power consumption issues, which was a chink in the shining armour of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 11 Pro will address the performance issues, as it will likely be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset built on the new TSMC fabrication process.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11 Pro will be equipped with a triple camera system at the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and 32MP telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. Another drawback of the OnePlus 10 Pro was its telephoto sensor with a paltry 8MP resolution. OnePlus seems to have addressed it by adding a 32MP telephoto sensor on the OnePlus 11 Pro. Selfie and video calling duties will be handled by the 16MP camera at the front.

Some other noteworthy rumoured features of the device include Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, alert slider, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5000mAh battery pack under its hood coupled with 100W fast charging support. The OnePlus 11 Pro could run on OxygenOS based on Android 13, right out of the box.

The OnePlus 11 Pro will be one of the first smartphones to come equipped with Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset. Expect it to go on sale in January 2023, in its home country, China, and in India by March 2023.

Advertisement
More ONEPLUS News

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India With 80W SuperVOOC; India Price, Availability

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Goes Live for Prime Members: Deals on Popular Phones

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Amazon Listing Reveals India Pricing; Check Details

OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon; Coming to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launching on September 22; Amazon Discount Deals Tipped

OnePlus 11 Pro Renders Emerge; Could Mark Comeback of Alert Slider

Rumored OnePlus 11 Could Be An Incremental Update Over OnePlus 10T; Here’s Why

OnePlus Nord Watch's Bluetooth Certification Suggests An Imminent Launch

OnePlus Launches Wired Earphones At An Aggressive Price Of Rs. 799; Should You Buy?

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Confirmed

OnePlus Offering Up To 25% Off On New 5G Smartphones: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More

Vivo V25 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Which Premium Mid-Ranger Should You Buy?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: OnePlus OnePlus 11 Pro Smartphones Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Read more...