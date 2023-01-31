OnePlus 11R 5G Specs, Color Options Confirmed: Ace 2 Plus Global Variant To Pack SD8+ Gen 1, 16GB RAM

The OnePlus 11 5G and the Buds Pro 2 should launch in India next week. OnePlus has scheduled the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event on February 7, 2023. Alongside the flagship Android smartphone, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone should wear the "Make In India" badge as its production has already commenced. Now, OnePlus has confirmed the specifications and color options of the OnePlus 11R 5G, which is expected to launch as the OnePlus Ace 2 in China.

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications, Color Options Announced

The OnePlus 11R 5G will be the second smartphone launching at the Cloud 11 launch event. It would be launched alongside the OnePlus 11 5G. As the name suggests, the OnePlus 11R has been positioned slightly below the OnePlus 11, but the smartphone should have several similarities with the latter.

OnePlus has highlighted some of the specifications of the OnePlus 11R 5G. The teasers indicate the smartphone is packing some major upgrades over last year's model. Additionally, the brand has previously confirmed the OnePlus 11R 5G will be available in Galactic Silver and Grey color options.

OnePlus has indicated the OnePlus 11R 5G will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone is also confirmed to feature a 5000mAh battery. Incidentally, both the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R could support the same fast charging technology. In other words, the smartphone should be able to support 100W wired fast charging tech. There's no indication if OnePlus will include a charger in the retail box of the OnePlus 11R 5G.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC has been paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Needless to mention, the OnePlus 11R will be the first "R" series device from OnePlus to pack such a large amount of RAM. The smartphone is expected to launch with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

OnePlus has also embedded its proprietary "RAM-Vita" technology, which is the company's branding for a Machine Learning-based Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that "accelerates the re-allocation of RAM between usage, allowing for faster system response time and stability, further aiding in operating and switching between several heavy-duty apps more smoothly."

The OnePlus 11 series will also benefit from an improved HyperBoost Gaming Engine with a new General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer 4.0. In simple words, OnePlus has further improved and tweaked the platform which prioritizes gaming by reallocating resources to the game being played on the smartphone.

The OnePlus 11R 5G will have a 120Hz LTPS Super Fluid display. The display will support dynamic switching, which means it will be able to switch between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz refresh rates, depending on the content being displayed and how the smartphone is being used.

Earlier leaks have indicated the OnePlus 11R 5G, which could launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 2, will feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display. There will be a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera. It would be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The 11R 5G should have a 16MP front-facing camera.