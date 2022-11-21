OnePlus Nord 20 SE Discreetly Launched on Amazon, Flipkart; Should You Buy?

The OnePlus Nord series has been popular in the Indian market, thanks to its pocket-friendly price tag and premium features. It looks like a new Nord phone has arrived in India without any official announcement. The OnePlus Nord 20 SE is up for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart for ₹14,799. But should you buy this OnePlus smartphone?

Buying a smartphone online might give you some of the best deals. However, in the case of the OnePlus Nord 20 SE, it might not be your best choice. The phone hasn't been officially announced and the OnePlus India website also has no sign of the new device. Since it has already appeared on these retailing websites, we have an idea of what to expect.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Features: What's New?

Both the Amazon and Flipkart listings reveal only minor details of the new OnePlus Nord 20 SE. This includes a 6.56-inch display with a 1612 x 720 pixels resolution. Whether it's an AMOLED or an LCD screen is still unclear. The image displayed a punch-hole cutout that would house the selfie camera.

At the rear, the OnePlus Nord 20 SE listing confirms a dual-camera setup. Flipkart states that the new OnePlus phone offers a 50MP primary camera and an assisting sensor. The selfie camera details are also under wrap.

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE runs Android 12 OS with the OxygenOS custom skin on top. It includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and this seems to be the only variant. OnePlus has also included a hybrid slot for further memory expansion. That said, the chipset powering the phone hasn't been disclosed.

Apart from this, the OnePlus Nord 20 SE features a 5,000 mAh battery but there's no information about its fast charging support. The phone supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, and comes with a charger in the box. The phone listed on both e-commerce sites features Celestial Black color.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE: Should You Buy?

Flipkart has listed the OnePlus Nord 20 SE available for ₹14,799 along with several bank discounts and cashback deals. Amazon, on the other hand, hasn't disclosed the pricing or availability of the new smartphone.

Nevertheless, this might be one of the most affordable OnePlus smartphones for the Indian market. That said, it's best to await official confirmation about the new OnePlus Nord 20 SE before purchasing it.