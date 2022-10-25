OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launched In The US: Will India Get It?

OnePlus has introduced its latest OnePlus Nord N300 5G in the US market. The Nord N300 5G is a successor to the Nord N200 5G, which reportedly was a hot seller for the company in the US. It is a mid-range smartphone and will be the first smartphone in the US market to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. It is priced at $228 (approx. ₹18,860) in the US. Can it be a good option for the Indian market? Let's dive into its specifications to understand.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G boasts a flat back panel and a flat side design. It looks similar to the Oppo A77 device in India. The device has a rectangular camera island at the rear that houses the rear camera sensors and dual LED flash.

Moving to the front, the smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord N200 5G had a contemporary front design with a punch-hole camera cutout. The Nord N300 5G goes back a step and gets a waterdrop notch, which is a bummer at this price point.

The Nord N300 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset built on the 6nm fabrication process. It should provide a performance bump over the Snapdragon 480 chipset of the Nord N200 5G. The Dimensity 810 chipset also powers the Realme 9 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Oppo K10 5G, and a lot more. The Nord N300 5G is equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Nord N300 5G also receives a different set of rear cameras. It gets a 48MP rear primary camera as opposed to the 13MP sensor of the Nord N200 5G. The secondary camera is a paltry 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a microSD card slot, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Will OnePlus Bring It To India?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is currently the cheapest offering by the Oppo sub-brand in India. If priced around ₹14,000 in India, the N300 5G could be a good option in India. However, its predecessor, the Nord N200 5G, never made it here and the chances of the Nord N300 5G arriving in India are pretty slim.