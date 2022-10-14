OnePlus Nord N300 With 33W Fast Charging Launching Next Month; Coming to India?

OnePlus Nord is one of the most popular mid-range smartphone series. The Chinese brand is expanding the series with the Nord N300 which would feature fast charging support. As the name suggests, the upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 would succeed the N200 that launched in the US market. The OnePlus Nord N300 debut in India and its market position could further alter the mid-range competition.

A report from The Verge quotes OnePlus spokesperson Spenser Blank, who says the next-gen OnePlus Nord N300 will launch in the North American market next month. As a budget smartphone, the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone will offer 33W fast wired charging, challenging offerings from brands like Oppo and Xiaomi.

OnePlus Nord N300 Features: What to Expect?

The report states that OnePlus hasn't revealed much about the upcoming smartphone. Previous OnePlus Nord N300 leaks suggested the phone would be powered by a MediaTek processor, making it the first smartphone in North America with a MediaTek chipset.

Reports also claim the new OnePlus Nord N300 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate just like its predecessor. One can also expect an upgraded camera setup on the new Nord device. Rumors speculate the upcoming Nord smartphone to be a budget offering. To recall, the OnePlus Nord N200 debuted for USD 299 (around Rs. 24,599).

One can expect the next-gen OnePlus Nord N300 to debut for less than USD 300. Offering 33W fast charging for this price would be the key selling point for this smartphone. Interestingly, 33W fast charging is significantly higher than what most flagships in the US offer, including the iPhone 14 series, Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, and even the newly launched Pixel 7 models.

OnePlus Nord N300 Coming to India?

The OnePlus Nord N200 didn't debut in India. Instead, the brand tried cracking the North American market with the affordable, mid-range device. In India, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the latest smartphone under the Nord banner that packs premium features and an aggressive price.

If the OnePlus Nord N300 were to arrive in India, it would need higher fast charging capabilities than 33W to take on the competition in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment. Rumors suggest the brand is working on a next-gen Nord smartphone for the Indian market, and more leaks might surface in the coming days.