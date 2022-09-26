Oppo A17 With Helio G35, Leather Finish Back Panel Launched

The Oppo A17 carries a unique rear design complimented by a leather texture finish that makes it look like a device from a segment above. The dual cameras sit almost flush with the rear panel. There's a waterdrop notch at the front that houses the selfie camera. The device sports a 6.56-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Oppo A17 inherits the Helio G35 processor from its predecessor, the Oppo A16. The chipset powers other models such as the Oppo A16s and the Oppo A16K. The Oppo A17 is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The memory can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card slot. Additionally, it gets a virtual RAM expansion feature that offers an extra 4GB of RAM at the expense of some internal memory.

In terms of optics, the device comes with a 50MP f/1.8 aperture primary camera accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 76.8-degree field-of-view.

Some noteworthy features of the Oppo A17 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IPX4 splash resistance, AI Portrait, Ultra-Volume Mode, and a micro USB port, among others. The device is powered by a large 5000 mAh under the hood. It runs on ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Oppo A17: Price, Availability

The Oppo A17 smartphone comes at a price tag of RM599 (approx. ₹10,611) in Malaysia. It is available to purchase via Oppo's official website in Malaysia and comes in Lake Blue and Midnight Black colorways. There's no word about its India launch yet.

Advertisement