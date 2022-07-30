Oppo A77 With Helio G35 SoC, 50MP Camera Coming To India In August; Complete Specs Leaked

By

Advertisement

Oppo is all set to launch its latest A series smartphone called the Oppo A77 in the Indian market very soon. The handset will be arriving as a mid-range offering in the country. Ahead of the launch, some of the details of the device were already leaked. Now, the complete specs, pricing, and launch timeline of the Oppo A77 have surfaced online.

Oppo A77 Will Sport The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

According to the leak, the Oppo A77 will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The Helio G35 only offers 4G connectivity, so we expect the A77 to be only a 4G LTE-enabled smartphone. The chipset will allegedly be paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which should be expandable by inserting microSD cards. The handset is likely to utilize Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 custom skin out-of-the-box.

The Oppo A77 is said to offer a 6.56-inch display with HD+ resolution. The device could be arriving with an LCD panel, which is expected to offer a regular screen refresh rate of 60Hz. For imaging, the smartphone is tipped to offer a 50MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor will be accompanied by a 2MP secondary shooter.

For selfies and video calling, the Oppo A77 will be offering an 8MP AI-powered portrait camera. In terms of connectivity, the device will be offering 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB Type-C charging port. Furthermore, the source suggests that the Oppo A77 will be fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which will be supporting 33W fast charging. There will also be dual stereo speakers.

Oppo A77 Price In India, Launch Date

According to the report, the Oppo A77 will be priced at around Rs. 16,000 in India for the base variant. The higher-end models of the smartphone could be priced even higher. The handset is said to be available in two color variants - Sunset Orange and Sky Blue. As for the launch date, the latest Oppo mid-range device is expected to be released in the country in the first week of August.

Oppo A77 Competition

As we mentioned above, the Oppo A77 will be a mid-range offering. So going by the specs, the phone will be competing against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Realme 9 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. These are all priced in the same segment with similar features.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Pebble Orion, Spectra Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling Launched; Price & Specs

OPPO Pad Air Disrupts Tablet Market With Feature Rich tab Under Rs. 20,000

Truke BTG Alpha TWS Gaming Earbuds Launched For Rs. 899

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 778G Launched; Coming To India?

Garena Free Fire Max July 30 Redeem Codes: Get Custom Room, Poker MP40, More

Best Oppo 8GB And 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

Redmi 10 2022 Spotted On Official Site; India Launch Imminent

Oppo Reno 8 5G Sale In India Today: Worth Getting This Camera Phone For Rs. 29,999?

Wordle Answer For July 30; Clues To Guess This Double-Lettered Wordle For Today

Oppo Watch 3 Could Be First Smartwatch To Use Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

Blaupunkt Anniversary Sale Offers On Flipkart: Discounts You Can Avail

Did Xiaomi Just Kill The Competition With Redmi K50i?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: oppo news smartphones
Read more...