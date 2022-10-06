Oppo A77s, A17 Launched With Premium Leather-Feel Design; India Price and Features

Oppo has launched two new smartphones under its A banner in India. The new Oppo A17 and Oppo A77s are the latest offerings from the popular Chinese brand. Interestingly, both smartphones are available for less than Rs. 20,000 - making them affordable, mid-range smartphones.

The Oppo A77s seems to be the more premium one of the two, costing Rs. 17,999. The Oppo A17 is priced at Rs. 12,499. Both new Oppo phones are available across online and mainline retail outlets in the country. Buyers can also avail of bank discounts and cashback deals from select banks for the new Oppo phones.

Oppo A77s Features: What's New?

The new Oppo A77s flaunts a 6.56-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Oppo has packed in the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. Users can further expand the storage via a microSD card.

At the rear, the Oppo A77s features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP mono sensor. The Oppo phone also has a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs Android 12 OS with ColorOS custom skin on top.

Oppo A17 Specifications: New Upgrades to Check Out

The Oppo A17 is the more affordable phone, featuring a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage. At the rear, there's a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter.

Oppo has included a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The Oppo A17 packs in a 5,000 mAh battery paired with basic 10W charging support. The phone comes preloaded with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Users will get connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and so on.

Both Oppo phones feature the signature leather-feel design and notable features for the asking price. The Oppo A77s makes a good choice if you're looking for a premium phone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment whereas the Oppo A17 makes a good buy in the sub-Rs. 15K range - both of which are crowded with many attractive options from other brands.