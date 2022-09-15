Oppo F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G With 30x Micro Lens Camera Launched In India: Should You Buy?

Oppo has launched two new mid-tier F series smartphones -- the F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G in India. The highlight of these smartphones is the dedicated microlens that allows users to capture macro shots with 15x and 30x magnification. While these are not the first set of phones to feature dedicated microlens, these are definitely the most affordable phones with dedicated microlens in India.

Another interesting aspect of the Oppo F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G is the design. Both models now come in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black color options, and they also boast the company's proprietary OPPO Glow design, which is nothing but a ring light around the camera bump.

The Oppo F21s Pro is a 4G smartphone, based on the Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Similarly, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with the same amount of RAM and storage as the 4G iteration.

Both phones come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The Oppo F21s Pro 5G comes with SCHOTT Xensation Up protection, while the display on the Oppo F21s Pro is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. The 5G variant of the Oppo F21s Pro has a 16MP selfie camera while the 4G variant comes with a high-resolution 32MP selfie camera.

A 4,500 mAh sealed battery powers the Oppo F21s Pro and the Oppo F21s Pro 5G with support for 33W fast charging. Both models ship with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OS and are likely to receive an Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in the coming days.

Pricing, Offers, And Availability

Oppo F21s Pro -- Rs. 22,999

Oppo F21s Pro 5G -- 25,999

The Oppo F21s Pro and the Oppo F21s Pro 5G will be available via Amazon, Oppo Store, and retail stores starting today. Users can get 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 2,5000 using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards and can also avail additional offers like 6-month no-cost EMI, and an exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000 on select models.

If you are looking for a phone to buy this festive season with a bit of bling, then the Oppo F21s Pro and the Oppo F21s Pro 5G seem like really great options. However, don't forget to check out Amazon and Flipkart for an even more interesting deal, especially on phones like Pixel 6, iPhone 13, and Nothing Phone (1).

