Oppo F21s Pro Series India Launch Teased; Microlens Camera Confirmed

In April, Oppo F21 Pro 5G was launched with rich features in the mid-range segment, featuring the stylish color-changing rear panel. The popular Chinese brand is expanding the lineup with the new Oppo F21s Pro. What's more, the teaser poster reads 'Series' indicating that we might have more than one smartphone launching soon.

Oppo F21s Pro Series Launch Date in India

Presently, Oppo has only confirmed that the F21s Pro series will be launching in India soon but has refrained from revealing the exact launch dates. However, tipster Paras Guglani took to Twitter to reveal the alleged launch date of the new Oppo F21s Pro Series.

If the tipster is to be believed, the new Oppo F21s Pro Series will launch on September 19, just a few days from now. The tipster suggests the series will include two models, namely the Oppo F21s and the Pro model, and one can also expect two color variants of Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black.

Oppo F21s Pro Series Features: What To Expect?

Oppo has confirmed a few prominent features of the upcoming smartphone series. For one, a poster states the new Oppo F21s Pro Series will feature a 'segment first microlens camera'. The poster also highlights a dual-camera setup at the rear with an evident LED flash.

It also looks like the upcoming lineup will feature a dual-tone texture or a color-changing panel. The poster of the Oppo F21s Pro Series suggests it will have a power button on the right spine and the volume rockers on the left side, along with a SIM card slot.

That said, the tipster suggests the Oppo F21s Pro variant will likely feature a triple-camera setup. Reports claim the upcoming Pro model will feature a 64MP primary camera, which might be the key highlight of the device. Rumors also suggest the new Oppo F21s Pro Series will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. More RAM and storage models can also be expected.

A lot of details and features of the upcoming Oppo F21s Pro Series are still under wraps. For one, the processor and battery details of the new smartphone are unclear at the moment. Since the Oppo F21s Pro Series will launch pretty soon, we can expect official teasers and trailers in the coming days.

