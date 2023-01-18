Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Variant Performance Figures Revealed Via Geekbench

The Oppo Find N2 Flip managed to score 906 in the single-core test and 3132 points in the multi-core test of Geekbench version 5. It is expected to carry the same MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, as the Chinese variant. Furthermore, the listing reveals that it will be equipped with 8GB RAM and will run on the Android 13 OS.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Highlights

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a large 3.26-inch OLED cover screen with a unique portrait orientation. The main display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The handset is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage in the Chinese market.

Talking about its cameras, the Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a 50MP primary shooter and a secondary 8MP ultrawide sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout. The cameras are aided by Oppo's MariSilicon X chip, which is touted to offer great nighttime shots. The Find N2 Flip gets a 4,300mAh battery under its hood coupled with a 44W fast charging system.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip starts at around ₹71,300 in the Chinese market. Expect it to carry a price tag of ₹80,000 when it reaches India. The smartphone is offered in black, purple, and gold color options in China.