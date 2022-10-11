Oppo Find X6 Concept Renders Reveal Camera Layout; 50MP Triple Camera Expected

The Oppo Find X series is one of the most premium and feature-rich smartphone lineups. It looks like the next-gen Find X smartphone is gearing up for launch with many upgrades. A new leak talks about the Oppo Find X6, revealing its concept renders and camera layout.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the Oppo Find X6 concept renders. The new images reveal the design schematics, and it looks quite different from its predecessor, the Oppo Find X5. This is even more obvious when we look at the camera layout. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Oppo flagship.

Oppo Find X6 Concept Renders Leaked

The concept renders are one of the vital ways to examine the possible specs and features of an upcoming smartphone. The leaked renders of the alleged Oppo Find X6 reveal key details, especially its camera housing. Unlike its predecessor, the upcoming Find X smartphone features a circular camera bump at the rear.

The Oppo Find X6 leaked renders also highlight the triple-camera setup and the LED flash. The MariSilicon brand is also evident, confirming the advanced image processor for the smartphone. One can also see the Hasselblad and Oppo logos on the rear panel, suggesting an advanced camera setup on the Oppo Find X6.

Oppo Find X6 Features: What to Expect?

The Oppo Find X5 featured an advanced setup with the MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad cameras. Oppo might continue the same for the next-gen Find X6 series. Reports speculate the upcoming Oppo Find X6 could pack a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto sensor.

The Oppo Find X6 is also tipped to flaunt a 1.5K display whereas the Pro variant could get a 2K screen. Under the hood, the vanilla model could draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset whereas the Pro variant could get the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor.

Apart from this, not much is known about the rumored Oppo Find X6 series. Presently, the Indian market only has the Oppo Find X2, and it's unclear if the brand will launch the more advanced Oppo Find X6 series in the country.