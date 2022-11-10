Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ With Periscope Zoom Camera Spotted; Can It Take On Other Camera-Centric Phones?

Oppo is rumored to be working on several new phones, including Reno 9 series. While rumors of the Oppo Reno 9 lineup have been doing rounds online, a new leak talks about the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone. The new Oppo Reno smartphone could feature a more advanced periscope zoom camera, aiming to take on other camera-centric devices from Samsung and OnePlus.

But there's an interesting factor about the alleged Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ moniker. The question is if the new device will come in as a successor to the yet-to-be-announced Oppo Reno 9 series. Or is it the successor of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom smartphone that launched in 2019?

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Spotted

To recall, the first-gen Oppo Reno 10x Zoom smartphone debuted with an all-screen display, a pop-up camera, and many more attractions. It also included a periscope zoom camera with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom support. Later in 2019, the Oppo Reno 2 lineup was launched, and many generations followed.

Despite eight generations of Oppo Reno smartphones, none of the devices debuted with a periscope lens. Now, the brand is rumored to launch the next-gen Oppo Reno 9 series with an advanced camera setup in November. But it's speculated to skip the periscope lens once again.

The rumor mill is buzzing with leaks of the alleged Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone. From the looks of it, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ could pack in a periscope camera. Speculations and comments on Weibo suggest the periscope lens will return on the Reno 10 series, which might launch later next year.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Launch: What to Expect?

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to speculate about the next-gen Oppo Reno smartphone. "Do you want a periscope for the Reno series super cup?" his post asks. From the looks of it, the periscope lens could be available only on the "super cup" (machine-translated) model, which could be the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+.

Additionally, another tipster claims the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ could offer 2x optical zoom. But nothing has been confirmed yet. Presently, the brand is gearing up for the Oppo Reno 9 unveiling, set to take place in the coming weeks. More details of the next-gen Reno smartphones are expected to surface online soon.

