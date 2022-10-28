Oppo Reno 8 5G Available at Massive Discount; Should you Buy?

Oppo has unveiled the Reno 8 lineup was launched in India in July this year. The series comprises two models -- Reno 8 5G and Reno 8 Pro 5G. Now, the standard variant of the smartphone has received a significant price cut on the online retailer portals Flipkart and Amazon.

If you were planning to buy a new smartphone and looking forward to getting a camera prowess within ₹30,000, then you can consider the Oppo Reno 8 5G under this offer. Let's take a look at the discount on this smartphone.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Amazon Discount

The Oppo Reno 8 5G is now listed on Amazon India for ₹28,180. With the bank partners, you can get some additional discounts on the smartphone. Notably, you will get an additional ₹1,000 discount on using an AU small finance bank card for the purchase. There will be a discount of ₹750 on using a Federal Bank or RBL bank credit card for non-EMI transactions and ₹1,000 for EMI transactions.

Making the deal sweeter is an exchange offer, which will provide up to ₹14,050 off on trading in your old smartphone for the Oppo Reno 5G. Also, you can choose the no-cost EMI payment option for up to six months.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Flipkart Discount

Detailing on the discount on the Reno 8 5G on Flipkart, the device is listed for ₹29,999. Until October 31, the online retailer is offering ₹2,500 discounts on using a leading credit or debit card to buy this phone. Besides this, Citibank debit and credit card users will get ₹1,500 off on choosing non-EMI transactions and ₹2,000 on choosing credit card EMI.

In addition to this, Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders will get a 5% off the purchase. There is a Flipkart exchange offer, which will give up to ₹21,000 discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Interested customers can get the Oppo Reno 8 5G on no-cost EMI for up to three months.

Should You Buy Oppo Reno 8 5G?

The new Oppo Reno 8 5G is a good buy, especially for its camera specs and features. It will be a great device if you are someone who is interested in clicking photos and shooting videos. However, you cannot use the Oppo smartphone for gaming or processor-intensive apps. Given that the device is available at discounted pricing on Amazon and Flipkart, you can consider buying it now. Make sure you apply the partner discounts and buy from a platform that offers the best deal.

Published On October 28, 2022
