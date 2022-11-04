Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC; Can It Compete With Next-Gen Flagships?

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 seems like the next big thing for flagship smartphones, as several OEMs are lining up to bring in devices with the next-gen chipset. But it looks like the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ might launch with the slightly dated Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Can this premium smartphone beat devices with the next-gen chipset?

The Oppo Reno 9 lineup has been doing rounds online for a while now. The lineup is expected to include at least three models, the vanilla variant, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the specifications of an Oppo phone but doesn't explicitly specify the model.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked

Many now believe these specs belong to the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The tipster claims the premium Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The chipset isn't the only feature that the tipster has shared. If the leak is to be believed, the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will flaunt a 6.7-inch curved display with a screen resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. One can also expect a 120Hz refresh rate on the OLED display with an ultra-narrow bezel design along with advanced eye protection.

Like all Reno devices, the new Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will be a camera-centric smartphone. The tipster claims the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will feature a 50MP 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890-series primary camera. It will most likely include the MariSilicon X NPU for advanced image processing, especially in night mode and low-light conditions.

The tipster also states that the alleged Oppo smartphone will pack in a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The upcoming Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ might also feature a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The tipster also states that this phone could feature a metallic middle frame and an IR blaster.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Vs Competition

Samsung, iQOO, Motorola, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are some of the brands gearing up to launch flagships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, Oppo has many devices lined up with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The alleged list includes the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, Oppo Find N2 foldable phone, Oppo Find N flip phone, and Oppo Find X6.

This could be Oppo's tactics to launch more phones with slightly older processors and a lesser price. For all we know, this tactic might work to win more customers as devices from Samsung and OnePlus are expected to be quite expensive. However, users who wish to experience the next-gen chipset will lookout for phones with it and Oppo might miss out on a chunk of the audience in this case.