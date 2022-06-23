Oppo Reno8 Series India Launch Tipped For Mid-July; What To Expect?

By

Advertisement

Oppo launched the Reno8 series comprising the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+ last month in China. The next-gen series was rumored to debut this month in India. Now, the latest info has revealed a new launch timeline of the Reno8 series in the country. Let's dive into details.

Oppo Reno8 Series India Launch In Mid-July

The latest info by tipster Yogesh Brar reveals that the Reno8 series will be launched in mid-July in India. He also stated that the Oppo Reno8 Pro will come with the MarisiliconX. The standard Oppo Reno8 will also come alongside the Pro model. He did not mention the exact launch date.

Oppo Reno8 Series In India: What To Expect

An earlier report suggested that Oppo will skip the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ in India. Besides, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian variant is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip which runs the Reno 8 Pro+ in China. The handset is rumored to be available in two storage models - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. It will come in Glazed Green, Glazed Black, and Glazed White color options in the country.

Upfront, the phone will sport a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, there will be a triple camera setup at the rear, housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Other features will include a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery unit paired with an 80W Super Flash charging.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Reno 8 is also expected to be India's first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC-powered phone. Although the Chinese variant of the Reno8 features the Dimensity 1300 SoC. Further, the phone will likely have a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Other aspects might include a 50MP triple camera system, a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, the same as the Pro model.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Poco X4 GT With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched; Pricing & Specs

Oppo A57 2022 With 6.56-inch Display, Helio G35 SoC Launched In India; Pricing & Availability

Tata Play Secure, Secure+ Home Security Service With Google Nest Camera Launched

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Model Benchmark Results Out; India Launch Expected Soon

Poco F4 5G With SD870 SoC Launched At Rs. 23,999; First Sale On June 27

Oppo Pad Air Tablet India Launch Imminent; Gets BIS Nod

Apple iPhone 14-Series Battery Sizes Tipped; Find Out Details

Oppo Reno7 A With Snapdragon 695, 90Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official; Price & India Launch Details

Poco F4 5G Review: A Safe Bet?

Oppo A57 4G India Launch Set For June 21; Pricing Details Leaked

Realme Techlife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling Launched In India; Price & Sale Date

Oppo K10 5G With Dimensity 810, 33W Fast Charing Goes On Sale; How To Get Rs. 1,500 Discount?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: oppo smartphones news
Published On June 23, 2022
Read more...