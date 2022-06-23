Oppo Reno8 Series India Launch Tipped For Mid-July; What To Expect?

Oppo launched the Reno8 series comprising the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+ last month in China. The next-gen series was rumored to debut this month in India. Now, the latest info has revealed a new launch timeline of the Reno8 series in the country. Let's dive into details.

Oppo Reno8 Series India Launch In Mid-July

The latest info by tipster Yogesh Brar reveals that the Reno8 series will be launched in mid-July in India. He also stated that the Oppo Reno8 Pro will come with the MarisiliconX. The standard Oppo Reno8 will also come alongside the Pro model. He did not mention the exact launch date.

Oppo Reno8 Series In India: What To Expect

An earlier report suggested that Oppo will skip the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ in India. Besides, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian variant is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip which runs the Reno 8 Pro+ in China. The handset is rumored to be available in two storage models - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. It will come in Glazed Green, Glazed Black, and Glazed White color options in the country.

Upfront, the phone will sport a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, there will be a triple camera setup at the rear, housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Other features will include a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery unit paired with an 80W Super Flash charging.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Reno 8 is also expected to be India's first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC-powered phone. Although the Chinese variant of the Reno8 features the Dimensity 1300 SoC. Further, the phone will likely have a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Other aspects might include a 50MP triple camera system, a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, the same as the Pro model.

