Someone Just Splurged A Fortune On An iPhone That Might Not Even Work

By

Advertisement

When compared to Android smartphones, iPhones set back buyers a little more in pricing. If you plan to buy a fairly new iPhone, you might have to shell out over Rs. 50,000. Not just that, devices like the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max cost over Rs. 1,00,000.

What's even more interesting is the fact that someone just bought the first generation iPhone for a whopping $35,000 or Rs. 28,00,000, which is definitely a lot of money to spend on a smartphone, that too on one that was released back in 2007.

Steve Jobs launched the original iPhone back in 2007 with a starting price of $499. At an auction, someone bought the same for $35,414, making it one of the most expensive iPhone purchases ever. The original buyer of the iPhone just got a lot of money for an iPhone that just looks like a dummy phone when compared to the modern iPhones.

It's Not The iPhone, It's The Packaging

On eBay, one can find plenty of listings of the original iPhone for around $100 to $300. Depending on the physical condition of the device, one can easily get the original iPhone for just a couple of hundred dollars. So, what makes this one special? It's the packaging.

The seller kept the retail package of the original iPhone intact, including the external plastic wrap. Due to the limited availability of the sealed iPhone, it has fetched a lot of money predominantly due to the novelty factor.

It Might Not Even Work

The iPhone sold at the auction came with model number A1203 with 8GB of internal storage. It is also said to be from the early batch of the original iPhone production with 12 icons. As this is a sealed package, there is no assurance that the iPhone might work, given it is already a 15-year-old smartphone.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Vivo X80 Pro+ Launch Likely In September; Upgraded Quad Cameras, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Apple iPhone 13 Massive Price Drop In India: Now Available For Rs. 65,999

Vivo V25 Pro First Sale In India; Price And Offers

Apple Silicon M1, M2 Macs Gets Native Facebook Messenger Support

Redmi Note 11 SE With Helio G95 SoC, 64MP Quad Cameras Launching Tomorrow: Expected Price, Features

Apple To Manufacture iPhone 14 Series In India: Here’s Why

Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i Review: Feature-Packed Yet Affordable

Apple Self Service Repair Expanded To MacBooks

Facebook Fixes Bug That Spammed Feeds With Celebrity Posts

Apple iPhone 14 Mini: One Last Leak?

Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU Review: Easy To Recommend

Apple To Launch iPhone 14 Mini On September 7; New iPads Incoming
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Apple iPhone News
Read more...