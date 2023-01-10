Poco C50 Budget Smartphone Goes On Sale In India: Features, Price Detailed

Poco introduced its entry-level smartphone, the Poco C50, last week in India. Now, the smartphone has gone on sale in the country as promised. The Poco C50 offers a large LCD, a quad-core processor, a fingerprint sensor, an AI camera, and a massive 5000mAh battery, among others. Let's dive into its specifications below.

Poco C50: Features, Specifications

The Poco C50 gets a polycarbonate construction with a leather-like texture at the back to enhance its looks. The smartphone boasts an iPhone-esque square camera island at the rear, which houses dual camera sensors and an LED flash. Over to the front, the smartphone gets a waterdrop notch on the top of the display.

The Poco C50 sports a 6.52-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The display is protected by an unspecified scratch-resistant glass. Furthermore, the Poco C50 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is built on the 12nm fabrication process. Graphical duties are taken care of by the IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU onboard. The chipset is paired with up to 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The memory can be expanded further by up to 512GB via the microSD card slot.

Advertisement

On the optics front, the Poco C50 features an 8MP primary camera sensor coupled with a secondary AI lens. There's a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. Some other notable features of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, splash-resistance, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a single speaker, and a microSD card slot, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 10W charging support. It runs on MIUI skin based on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Poco C50: Price, Availability

The Poco C50 is priced at ₹6,499 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The higher 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant comes at a price tag of ₹7,299. As an introductory offer, the brand is offering a discount of ₹250, taking the effective starting price to ₹6,249. The smartphone is available to purchase exclusively via Flipkart.