Poco F4 5G With SD870 SoC Launched At Rs. 23,999; First Sale On June 27

By

Advertisement

Poco F4 5G has been launched in India. The latest mid-range handset from Poco comes with the flagship Snapdragon 870 processor, 120Hz display, and much more. The device is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K40S that was launched in March in China. Let's take a look at the India price, sale, and offers of the Poco F4 5G.

Poco F4 5G Price And Sale In India

The Poco F4 5G price starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Poco F4 5G which is priced at Rs. 33,999. The Poco F4 5G Nebula Green and Night Black colors.

However, Poco is offering an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000 on all variants. Besides, buyers can get Rs. 3,000 discount on SBI Bank credit/ debit cards & EMI transactions. So, the device can be purchased starting at Rs. 23,999. Further, the Poco F4 5G will go on sale from June 27 through Flipkart.

Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, it does not support a microSD card.

It runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. For imaging, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Poco F4 5G features a 20MP selfie camera sensor. Lastly, it measures 163.2 x 75.95 x7.7mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a mid-range phone, you can definitely go for the Poco F4 5G. The handset runs a flagship processor and comes with an E4 AMOLED display, 67W fast charging, etc. You can check our Poco F4 5G review to clear your doubts.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Apple iPhone 14-Series Battery Sizes Tipped; Find Out Details

Poco F4 5G, X4 GT Launching Today: How & Where To Watch Live-Stream?

Poco F4 5G Review: A Safe Bet?

Poco X4 GT 5G Launching On June 23 Alongside Poco F4 5G: Dimensity 8100, Triple Cameras Tipped

Realme Techlife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling Launched In India; Price & Sale Date

Poco F4 5G Price Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch; Cheapest Snapdragon 870 Phone?

Amazon Xiaomi Days Sale: Up To 30% Off On Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11X Pro, And More

Poco F4 5G Outperforms iQOO 9 SE And OnePlus 10 Pro

Apple Mixed Reality Headsets Tipped By CEO Tim Cook For The First Time; Likely To Launch Soon

Poco F4 5G India Launch Soon; Phone Spotted On Geekbench With Key Specs

Amazfit BIP 3 Launched In India; BIP 3 Pro Coming Soon

Poco F4 5G Confirmed To Feature Snapdragon 870; Leaked Images Show Rear Design
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: poco news smartphones
Published On June 23, 2022
Read more...