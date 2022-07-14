Poco F4 Now Available For Just Rs. 22,999 On Flipkart

The Poco F4 is the latest smartphone with Snapdragon 870 in India. It comes with a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Even at the original price, the Poco F4 is one of the best performance-oriented smartphones that one can get for less than Rs. 30,000.

As a part of the Flipkart Electronics Sale (14th to 17th July) Poco F4 has received a massive discount and is now available for Rs. 22,999. Here is how you can get the brand new Poco F4 for just Rs. 22,999 on Flipkart during Flipkart Electronics Sale.

Poco F4 Price In India

As mentioned above, the Poco F4 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 27,999. SBI credit card users can get a flat discount of Rs. 2,250, which brings down the price of the phone to Rs. 25,749. Additionally, Flipkart is offering an additional Rs. 3,000 off when you exchange an old smartphone, which further brings down the price of the Poco F4 to Rs. 22,749.

Similarly, SBI debit card users (on EMI transactions) can get a flat discount of Rs. 3,000, which brings down the price of the phone to Rs. 24,999, and when combined with the exchange offer, the Poco F4 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for less than Rs. 22,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing Electronics Sale.

Is Poco F4 Worth The Money?

Poco F4 has a clear advantage when it comes to performance and display over the competition. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with LPDDR5 type RAM and UFS 3.1-based storage system. The Poco F4 is also a 5G capable smartphone and can support a 5G network on both SIM card slots.

The device has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the device has a 20MP selfie camera with support for FHD video recording capability. In terms of software, the Poco F4 ships with Android 12 OS with a custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

Even in terms of on-paper specs and real-world performance, the Poco F4 offers great performance and can easily handle normal day-to-day tasks without any issue. Check out our full review of the Poco F4 5G to learn more about the device.

