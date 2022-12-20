POCO X5 Series Launch Hinted By India Head: Heres What We Know

The POCO X4 Pro Android smartphone launched in March of this year. Its successor has now been confirmed by the POCO India head. POCO could release the X5 series, including the POCO X5 5G and the POCO X5 Pro 5G, early next year. Let's look at all the available information on the upcoming POCO smartphones.

POCO X5 Series Confirmed In A Tweet

POCO India Head Himanshu Tandon hinted that the POCO X5 series would go official early next year. He teased the arrival of the smartphone series in reply to a tweet that listed smartphones expected to launch in the first three months of 2023.

The tweet from the POCO India head mentions the POCO X5 series. This suggests that POCO could launch multiple smartphones under the upcoming X5 lineup.

The POCO X series has been unpredictable. The POCO X3 lineup, for example, had the POCO X3 and POCO X3 Pro. However, the POCO X4 series had just one smartphone: POCO X4 Pro.

There was no standard variant of the POCO X4. The Pro variant had capable, mid-range hardware. Moreover, as per the brand's market positioning, POCO had priced the POCO X4 Pro quite aggressively.

Tandon's tweet implies there could be at least two Android smartphones in the POCO X5 lineup. These could be the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro, and they would arrive early next year.

POCO X5, X5 Pro Rumored Specifications

POCO is actively pushing for the launch of the POCO X5 series. Devices that belong to this series have been spotted on multiple certification websites, both national and international.

A POCO Android smartphone with the internal identification tag "22111317PG" recently appeared on the SIRIM certification website. Similarly, the Indian variant of the POCO X5 with model number "22111317PI" has previously surfaced on the BIS certification website.

Reports indicate the device with model number 22101320I could be the POCO X5 Pro variant for the Indian market. The "I" in the model number may stand for India. Moreover, the device codenamed 22101320I has acquired Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification.

The POCO X5 Pro with model number 22101320 reportedly packs a 5000mAh battery. The upcoming Pro model under the X-series could support 67W fast charging. The POCO X5 Pro should boot MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13.

It is possible the POCO X5 could be based on Redmi Note 12 5G, with a few design tweaks. If this is accurate, the POCO X5 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. The POCO X5 Pro may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.