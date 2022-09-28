Realme 10 4G With Helio G99 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon; Do We Still Need 4G Phones?

Most brands are lining up to launch 5G smartphones in India, even in the budget segment. But it looks like Realme is still betting on 4G as the brand is lining up to launch a new 4G smartphone. The Realme 10 4G is speculated to debut soon in India with a MediaTek Helio processor.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Realme 10 4G with the model number RMX3630 on Geekbench, which has further revealed its specifications. For one, the upcoming 4G phone from Realme will draw power from the Helio G99 SoC and could offer high RAM.

Realme 10 4G Specifications Leaked

The Helio G99 processor was launched earlier this year aiming to take on the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Helio chipset is based on a 6nm process with Cortex-A76. The upcoming Realme 10 4G is tipped to feature the Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Geekbench listing also suggests the upcoming Realme phone will run Android 12 OS. The benchmark listing reveals the phone scored 483 in the single-core test and 1668 in the multi-core test.

What's more, the tipster states the upcoming Realme 10 4G will offer a 4,880 mAh battery, which is a tad bit lesser than the typical 5,000 mAh battery on most 4G phones. A smaller battery could also mean better fast charging support for the Realme 10 4G. Since nothing is confirmed yet, it's best to take this speculation with a grain of salt.

Realme 10 4G Launch: Do We Still Need 4G Phones?

The Realme 10 4G launch timeline is still under wraps. But since the phone has appeared on Geekbench, we can expect it to debut soon. That said, one might ask if we still need 4G phones just as 5G networks are budding in the country.

While 5G trials are already underway in India, it might still take a while for complete and fast networks to reach every nook and corner of the country. This means a lot of people will still depend on and require 4G networks. Yet, it's good to stay future-proof with an affordable 5G phone today.