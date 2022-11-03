Realme 10 4G To Pack 50MP Camera, 33W Fast Charging; India Launch And Price

Realme 10 4G is the buzzword on the rumor mill just as its launch approaches. While speculations are rife about its possible features, Madhav Sheth, the VP and Head of Realme International has officially revealed some of its specs. What new features and attractions will the Realme 10 4G bring in?

Sheth confirmed to GSM Arena that the upcoming Realme 10 4G will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The device will offer 16GB of dynamic RAM with 8GB onboard and 8GB virtual expansion. The Realme teaser claims the phone can support 18 apps running at the same time.

Realme 10 4G Specs Revealed

The Realme exec has also revealed the camera capability of the upcoming Realme 10 4G. The phone will debut with a 50MP primary sensor instead of a 108MP shooter as seen on the Realme 9. Sheth claims Realme has prioritized the camera performance despite the lower resolution. Users can witness comparable results on the upcoming smartphone.

He also confirmed that the Realme 10 4G will offer a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. A recently leaked live image suggests it will be housed in the side-positioned punch-hole cutout. The exec also confirmed the phone will offer a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. This is the same as its predecessor, the Realme 9.

Advertisement

Sheth claims the Realme 10 4G's battery can last the whole day on a single charge, despite heavy usage as the device has been better optimized. What's more, the Realme 10 4G claims to offer improved fast charging support as well. The phone can go from 0-28 percent in about 20 minutes, the exec confirms.

Realme 10 4G Launch in India

The upcoming Realme 10 4G is set to launch on November 9 globally. Other variants of the Realme 10 lineup will also debut alongside. Rumors suggest the brand will unveil two 4G smartphones and a couple of 5G devices at the launch.

The upcoming Realme 10 4G could be one of the affordable devices from the new lineup. However, it could still be expensive for a 4G phone in markets like India. Without the 108MP camera or advanced fast charging support, it remains to be seen how the Realme 4G phone will compete in the market, especially against devices from Redmi.