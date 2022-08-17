Realme is all set to launch its latest smartphone in India called the Realme 9i 5G. The launch event for the handset will be taking place on August 18 at 11.30 am and it will be live streamed on the company's social handles. Ahead of the launch, the brand has already confirmed a handful of specs of the Realme 9i 5G.

Realme has revealed some of the key specifications of the Realme 9i 5G in the display, design, performance, and battery departments. So, here's what we know so far about the upcoming mid-range offering from Realme.

Realme 9i 5G Will Sport An Attractive Design

The official images of the Realme 9i 5G suggest that it will be offering an attractive design. The handset will be coming with a waterdrop notch above the screen with slim bezels on top and sides, and a thick bottom bezel. As per the brand, it will be arriving with its "first three-layer grain process". There will be three cameras on the back that will be placed individually alongside the LED flash unit.

As per Realme, the 9i 5G comes with a "Laser Light Design, which perfectly emits the radiance of dazzling lights, in luminous colors, just like a CD". The volume rocker of the smartphone will be placed on the left side, while the right side will have a power button that will double as a fingerprint sensor. The device is officially confirmed to measure 8.1mm around the waist.

Realme 9i 5G Will Offer 90Hz Screen Refresh Rate

Realme has officially announced that the Realme 9i 5G will be offering a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be featuring a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, as per the phone's microsite. As far as the display size is concerned, the rumor mill indicates that the Realme 9i 5G will be arriving with a 6.6-inch screen. The phone will be having a full HD+ resolution. Software-wise, it will be booting Realme UI 3.0 that's based on Android 12.

Realme 9i 5G Is Confirmed To Offer Dimensity 810 5G SoC

Recently, Realme revealed that the Realme 9i 5G will be coming with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is a 6nm fabrication process-based processor that provides 5G connectivity as well. While the brand hasn't revealed it yet, the chipset will be paired with the Mali-G67 MP2 GPU. The handset is expected to be available in two RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

The brand has also confirmed that the Realme 9i 5G will be fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery that could support 18W fast charging functionality. As for the camera specs, the reports indicate that it will have a 50MP main shooter, which will be paired with a 2MP portrait snapper and a macro lens. For selfies and video calling, the device is said to offer an 8MP camera.

Will Realme 9i 5G Be Able To Take On Other Mid-Range Phones?

The Realme 9i 5G will be offering a powerful octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, 5G connectivity, and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. It will be one of the most affordable 5G phones in India under Rs. 18,000. So it will certainly be giving stiff competition to the likes of the other 5G handsets in this price range, including the Poco M4 Pro 5G, Oppo K10 5G, and the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

