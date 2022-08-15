Realme 9i 5G Renders, Full Specs Leaked; Can It Take On Competition?

Realme is on a launch spree in India and has already launched a bunch of new devices in the country this year. The company is now all set to reveal a new budget offering called the Realme 9i 5G in India at an event on August 18. Ahead of the launch, the Realme 9i 5G's alleged press renders and specifications have been leaked on the interwebs.

Realme 9i 5G Design, Display Specs

As per the leaks and reports, the Realme 9i 5G will be arriving with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The handset will be offering minimal bezels on top and sides, but there will be a tad thick bezel at the bottom. The power button of the handset that will be located on the right side will also double as a fingerprint sensor. The 3.5mm socket, speaker grille, and charging port will be placed at the bottom.

Talking about the display, the Realme 9i is said to provide a 6.6-inch screen, which will offer full HD resolution. The device is tipped to come with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 180Hz to provide a smooth scrolling for a smooth gaming experience. Software-wise, the handset will be booting Realme UI 3.0 that's based on Android 12.

Realme 9i Processor, Camera, Battery Features

The Realme 9i 5G is officially confirmed to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The octa-core chipset provides a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz, is made from the 6nm fabrication TSMC process, and is paired with the Mali-G67 MP2 graphics processing unit. As for the cameras, the device is expected to come with a 50MP main sensor at the rear, which will be aided by a 2MP portrait lens and a macro snapper.

For selfies and video calling, the Realme 9i 5G is expected to have an 8MP camera that will be located inside the waterdrop notch. The handset is tipped to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging functionality.

Can Realme 9i Take One Competition?

The Realme 9i is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,999 for the base variant in the Indian market. We will have official details at the launch event on August 18. The handset will have to go against the likes of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, Oppo K10 5G, and the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which are being offered in a similar price range. If priced under Rs. 15,000, the Realme 9i 5G will be offering stiff competition to these devices in the country with its features.

Image source

