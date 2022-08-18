Realme 9i With 6.6-Inch Display, Dimensity 810 SoC Launched; Worth Buying At Rs. 15,000?

Realme has expanded its range of mid-range smartphones in India by launching the Realme 9i. The device has arrived as a mid-range offering with 5G connectivity, a triple primary camera module, the latest Android version, and a fast charging battery. Let's have a look at the specifications of the Realme 9i 5G if it's worth buying at around Rs. 15,000.

Realme 9i Design, Display Features

The Realme 9i 5G is an attractive offering with a Vintage CD design, which draws inspiration from light and the reflective texture of a CD disk. The color of the rear panel of the handset changes according to the ambiance. The phone houses a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera, while there's a triple primary camera module on the back with the LED flash unit.

The Realme 9i 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that's placed below the power button. The volume rocker of the handset is housed on the left side of the device. As for the display specs, the Realme 9i 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD screen, which provides a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The handset also has up to 400 nits of brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a touch-sampling rate of 180Hz.

Realme 9i 5G Processor, Camera, Battery Specs

The Realme 9i 5G is fuelled by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. The device comes in two RAM and storage models - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, which both support microSD cards up to 1TB in size. In the software department, the latest Realme smartphone offers Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 on top.

For imaging, the Realme 9i 5G has a 50MP primary snapper with an aperture of f/1.8. The same sensor is paired with a 2MP B&W shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. The selfie enthusiasts will find an 8MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and the USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support will keep the whole show running.

Is Realme 9i 5G Worth Buying At Rs. 15,000?

The handset's 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants have been priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The phone will be available from the brand's website, Flipkart, and via offline stores from August 24. With such an attractive design, a powerful Dimensity 810 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 50MP triple camera module, 5G connectivity, and a massive battery, it is worth buying at its starting price tag of Rs. 15,000.

