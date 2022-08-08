Realme C33 India Launch Nearing: Colors, Storage Variants Tipped

It looks like Realme is all set to launch a budget smartphone in India in its C series after the launch of its tablet, earbuds and smartwatch. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be the Realme C33 and it is reported to arrive with an IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor.

Realme C33 Expected Price In India

Going by the claim shared by the noted tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore in collaboration with the Appuals, the Realme C33 is likely to be launched soon in India. The tipster has shared the color options and storage variants of the upcoming Realme smartphone. As per the report, the device is expected to arrive in Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold, and Night Sea color options. Also, it is likely to arrive in three storage variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

When it comes to the leaked pricing of the Realme C33, the smartphone's base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is likely to be priced between Rs. 9,500 and Rs. 10,500 in India. However, Realme is yet to confirm the official details of the smartphone. We can expect the company to tease the release in the coming days.

Realme C33 Rumored Specs

Going by reports, the Realme C33 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch or 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor. The hardware aspects of the device are likely to include a Unisoc SoC alongside 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage space. It is expected to run Realme UI R Edition based on Android.

For imaging, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a primary sensor of unknown resolution accompanied by macro and depth sensors. A 5000mAh battery is likely to power the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Notably, the launch of the Realme C33 will follow that of the Realme C30 that took place in June. The smartphone was launched with a Unisoc T612 SoC, an 8MP single camera sensor at the rear and a 5000mAh battery among other specs.

