Realme C33 India Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Here’s What To Expect

By

Advertisement

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone on September 6 in India. It will be launched under the company's C series and will be the successor to the Realme C31 launched earlier this year. Dubbed Realme C33, this new smartphone has been teased officially, and some of its key specs are already out in the open. While we are a day ahead of the launch, the pricing of the Realme C33 is out.

Realme C33 Price In India Leaked

A report by 91mobiles has spotted the Flipkart listing of the Realme C33. The listing is now down, but the publication has captured the screenshots that shed light on the pricing and other details of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

The listing shows the complete front design of the smartphone and it is in line with the design teased by the company. It shows that the Realme C33 will be priced at Rs. 11,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Furthermore, the listing on the e-commerce portal shows another variant - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, which could be relatively cheaper. The report expects this model to be priced at Rs. 10,999.

In addition, the Realme smartphone is listed in Gold and Black color options on the portal, but the company has teased another variant in Aqua Blue. Furthermore, the listing also shows that the Realme C33 will be available with a 5% cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank card for the transaction.

Image source  

Realme C33: What To Expect?

From the official teaser and the Flipkart listing, the Realme C33 is touted to be a stylish entry-level smartphone featuring a Boundless Sea Design. It is teased as the only smartphone in this segment to bestow a 50MP AI camera. Apart from this, the listing shows that there will be a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc T612 chipset, and a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage.

A massive 5,000 mAh battery is to power this smartphone. The other aspects that are listed include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Alongside the C33, the brand plans to launch the Realme Buds Air 3 Pro and the Watch 3 Pro as well.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Poco M5 4G Launched In India With 90Hz Display, 50MP Camera And More

Amazon Realme Fan Festival Sale 2022: Best Discounts On Realme Phones And Accessories For Ganesh Chaturthi

Oppo Service Center 3.0 Is Here To Elevate Post-Sale Customer Experience

Realme 9i 5G Review: Should You Buy This Mid-Range Smartphone?

Amazfit GTS 4, GTR 4 Launching Soon In India: Claims Up To 18 Days Battery Life

World Photography Day 2022: Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 That You Can Buy

NASA’s Artemis 1 Second Launch Attempt Fails After Fuel Leak; Is It Over For SLS?

Realme TechLife Buds T100 Launched With 28 Hours Battery Life

IFA 2022: Nokia Unveils Three New PureBook Laptops For Global Markets

Realme 9i With 6.6-Inch Display, Dimensity 810 SoC Launched; Worth Buying At Rs. 15,000?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Starting Soon: Can You Get iPhone 14 At Discount?

Realme 9i 5G India Launch Set For Tomorrow; Features & Pricing We Know So Far
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: realme news smartphones
Published On September 5, 2022
Read more...